In a collaborative effort, Tripura Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have successfully apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals from the residence of Ashish Majumder in Rishyamukh, located in the Belonia area of South District, Tripura. Notably, Ashish Majumder, the owner of the house, has also been taken into custody as part of the operation.

The joint operation unfolded with precision, leading to the detention of the four Bangladeshi nationals and Ashish Majumder, all of whom were subsequently transported to the Motai Border Outpost of BSF. From there, they were handed over to the custody of the Tripura Police, a development that transpired late in the night on October 6.

Following the initial apprehension, the group, along with Ashish Majumder, was subsequently brought to the Belonia police station around 10:30 am on October 7 for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In light of their suspected illegal entry into India through the fortified border, the police have filed a case against the four Bangladeshi nationals. It is reported that these individuals expressed their intention to travel to Surat in Gujarat. However, the precise motive behind their journey remains unclear and is expected to be thoroughly examined during the course of the investigation.