Tripura's Agartala Government Railway Police (GRPS), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Intelligence department, in a joint operation, apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors at Agartala Railway Station on the intermediate night of June 7 and 8.

According to Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRPS, the arrest was made based on confidential inputs.

He said the detainees had entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were allegedly planning to travel to Delhi via train.

Preliminary interrogation revealed their intent to cross further into Indian territory.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Billal (47), Bagerhat, Bangladesh, Salma Begam (38), Bagerhat, Bangladesh, Md Naeem (08), Bagerhat, Bangladesh and (06), Bagerhat, Bangladesh

Authorities stated that the accused will be produced before the Court.