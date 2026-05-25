Tripura: Four cops including inspector arrested over NDPS seizure tampering

The Crime Branch of Tripura Police have arrested four police personnel, including an Inspector, have been arrested in connection with an alleged tampering of seized narcotic substances at Teliamura Police Station in Tripura’s Khowai district.

Tripura Police sources told India Today NE that on the direction of DGP Tripura, Anurag, IPS, the arrests were made following the registration of Teliamura Police Station Case No. 025/2026 dated May 24, 2026, under Sections 305, 306, 316(5), and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

“The accused personnel have been identified as Inspector Ajit Debbarma, Sub-Inspector Rajendra Reang, Woman Sub-Inspector Sampa Das all attached to Teliamura Police Station and ASI Sachindra Debbarma of the SB Organisation, Khowai”, said Police.

Police said that the incident took place during the night of May 20–21, 2026. During a mobile patrol on May 20, staff of Teliamura Police Station intercepted a white Maruti Eeco vehicle and recovered a consignment of codeine-based Eskuf cough syrup. The seizure proceedings were reportedly conducted at the police station.

“However, a subsequent review of CCTV footage from Teliamura Police Station allegedly revealed that a portion of the recovered contraband was removed from the GD Room before formal seizure and recordation procedures were completed. Preliminary examination of the footage reportedly showed that around 245 bottles of 100 ml Eskuf cough syrup — considered commercial quantity under the NDPS Act — were dishonestly removed and concealed by the accused personnel. Investigators also found that the seizure officer allegedly failed to account for the full recovered consignment during the formal documentation process”, said senior Police personnel.

The criminal case was registered on the direction of DGP Tripura, Anurag.

“The complaint in the case was lodged by Justin Joseph, while the investigation is being conducted by Inspector Jayanta Kumar Dey, Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura Police Station”, said Police.

Police sources said all four accused personnel have been placed under suspension departmentally. They were arrested and are being produced before the competent court on Monday.

An impartial investigation into the matter is currently underway, officials said.