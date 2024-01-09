In a major crackdown against narcotics, Tripura Police, BSF, Assam Rifles, and CRPF jawans have seized a large quanitity of Yaba tablets and cannabis worth Rs 1.90 crores in three separate operations in the state and arrested four persons.



As per details, on the intervening night of 8-9 January, BSF, in its continuous efforts to curb trans-border smuggling in Tripura, succeeded in seizing 7,800 Yaba tablets worth Rs. 39 lakh from Sonamura sub-division in Tripura’s Sepahijala District. "In addition to Yaba, 06 cattle were also rescued, and 620 Kgs of sugar and other contraband items, having a combined seizure value of Rs. 50.74 lakh, were seized. BSF troops, in a joint operation with Customs Agartala and Sonamura, carried out a search in a suspected house located in the village of Kulubari (Kajitila) under Sonamura and seized 39 packets containing 7,800 Yaba tablets worth Rs. 39 lakh, apprehending one suspect," said BSF.



In another operation held on Tuesday, Tripura Police in the North district arrested two persons and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 33 lakh.



"On the western Ghat of Kalibari Dighi at Dharmanagar, three drug dealers came to sell Yaba tablets. When they saw our police personnel who were already there, one of them absconded while the other two were arrested. Both of them were identified as Bahar Uddin (24) and Sultan Ahmed (21), residents of Patharkandi in Assam. A total of seven thousand Yaba tablets were recovered from them. The black market value of the recovered Yaba tablets is over Rs 35 lakhs," said North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, in Dhalai district, Tripura Police along with Assam Rifles and CRPF have seized cannabis worth Rs 1 crore.



"As per secret intelligence input, early this morning at Betbagan Naka under Ambassa in Dhalai district, we intercepted a twelve-wheeler truck coming from the Agartala side. After a thorough search in the presence of an executive magistrate, we seized 1630 KG of dry cannabis packed inside parcels of dried rubber sheets. The driver, identified as Kuldeep Singh, has been detained. The market value would be around Rs 1 crore. A specific case under the NDPS Act will be registered, and the investigation is being set in motion," said Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai.