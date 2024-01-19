Four MoUs were exchanged and signed between Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tripura, Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), National Institute of Technology and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Tripura institute of Technology (TIT) on Friday in an effort to propel the youth of Tripura with demand driven, future ready and industry ready skills.

The program was held in presence of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti in Agartala on Friday.

The MoS has also launched skill development initiatives in the state under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s (MSDE) flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

This new iteration of PMKVY will drive the aspirations of the Youth in the state with 100+ future skills in the areas of 3D additive manufacturing, Drone Technology, Data engineering to name a few. Under this initiative, more than 48,000 youth in Tripura will be skilled in the next 3 years. The initiative also prioritizes on-the-job training and robust industry partnerships.

