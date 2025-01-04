Tripura, along with Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim, has been categorised as ‘Fast Mover’ in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2024 report which was released by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, on January 3.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, released the LEADS 2024 report in New Delhi and presided over the felicitation function of the “Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2024.”

As per the report, in the North-Eastern Group, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were categorised as Achievers, while Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura were categorised as Fast Movers, and Manipur as an Aspirer.

The LEADS 2024 report evaluates logistics performance across four key pillars including Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Services, Operating and Regulatory Environment, and the newly introduced Sustainable Logistics.

It highlights initiatives undertaken by various States and UTs across these pillars and identifies State/UT-specific opportunities to enable informed decision-making.