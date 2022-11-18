The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained four Rohingya Nationals from Agartala Railway Station on November 18 late at night.

''Yesterday late at night officers and staff of Agartala GRP Police Station detained four Rohingya nationals,'' speaking over the same with reporters, one police personnel said.

They were identified as Mst. Hasina Begam(48), Mst. Kusnama Begam(21), Mst. Shajida Begam(22) and Nurul Haque(32) all are residents of Kutupalong, Rohingya Refugee Camp No.1, Cox's Bazar Bangladesh.

Police said that they were detained from Agartala Railway Station while they were boarding Tripurasundari Express.

All of them are from Kutupalong, Rohingya Refugee Camp No. 1, Cox's Bazar Bangladesh and entered through the unfenced area of IBB.

During the investigation, all the detained persons were arrested. In this regard, a specific case has been registered for further legal steps.