Chief Minister Manik Saha penned a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging for a swift resolution to the fuel shortage in Tripura amidst an acute fuel crisis in the state.

Following a recent derailment incident between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao in Assam, disruptions in goods trains have exacerbated the fuel crisis in Tripura.

However, restoration efforts are currently underway.

Sources from the Chief Minister's office disclosed that chief minister Manik Saha wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 7, seeking expedited measures to address the petrol and diesel scarcity in the state.

The source said, "The Chief Minister is personally overseeing the situation and has received assurances that railway authorities will take necessary actions within the next 2-3 days.”

Additionally, it was revealed that fuel trucks are enroute to Tripura, with expectations that they will arrive tomorrow, potentially alleviating the crisis in Agartala and across the state.