Tripura reviews fuel, essentials stock as train services hit after landslide in Assam

The Tripura government will hold a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the availability of essential commodities, including fuel, following the disruption of train services caused by a damaged railway track in Assam.

The track between New Haflong and Jatinga Lampur was damaged on Monday evening due to a landslide triggered by ongoing road repair work undertaken by the NHAI, which led to the fall of boulders and landmass onto the tracks.

A senior Tripura government official, who did not wish to be named confirmed to India Today NE that the state authorities have spoken to the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) regarding the matter.

"We have received the information and spoke to the Area Manager of Badarpur NFR last night. They are working on a war footing to clear the route," the official said.

He further informed that a high-level review meeting will be held today to assess the current situation and ensure the availability of essential supplies, particularly fuel.

Meanwhile, the NFR has cancelled the Agartala-Bengaluru Express, citing the continuous falling of debris—including boulders and mud—throughout the night near Jatinga Lampur railway station.

Additionally, the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express, which originates from Sabroom in South Tripura, will remain cancelled between Sabroom and Lumding.

On Monday, NFR had cancelled three trains originating from Agartala due to the same issue.