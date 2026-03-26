Tripura gears up for back-to-back kidney transplants at GB Hospital

Tripura is set to conduct two kidney transplants on March 30 and 31 at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, marking another step forward in expanding advanced healthcare services in the State.

According to the Health Department, the procedures will be carried out under the supervision of specialist teams, with support from experts of Shija Hospital and Research Institute.

Officials said five successful kidney transplants have already been conducted over the past two years at AGMC and GBP Hospital in collaboration with Shija Hospital. The first transplant in the State was performed on July 8, 2024, while the fifth was completed on November 4, 2025.

The two patients scheduled for the upcoming procedures are aged 33 and 36 years. Both donors and recipients are currently undergoing pre-transplant evaluations, including compatibility tests, at AGMC and GBP Hospital.

The Health Department said the transplants will proceed only after receiving approval from the relevant authorisation committee, in line with established medical protocols. Matching of donor and recipient organs is being carefully assessed to ensure the success of the procedures.

Officials attributed the progress in establishing kidney transplant facilities in the State to sustained efforts by the government to make such critical treatments accessible locally.