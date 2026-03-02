Tripura gears up for Budget 2026–27; Finance Minister reviews allocations with Cabinet colleagues

Ahead of the Budget Session for the financial year 2026–27 beginning March 13, Pranajit Singha Roy held a series of high-level meetings at the State Secretariat with Cabinet Ministers and senior officials to review departmental budget proposals.

In a Facebook post, the Finance Minister said he met Animesh Debbarma, Minister of State for General Administration (Printing & Stationery), Science, Technology & Environment, along with departmental officials, to discuss the proposed income and expenditure framework for 2026–27.

He also held a detailed planning meeting with Sukla Charan Noatia, Minister in charge of Tribal Welfare and Minority Welfare, where discussions centred on the Revised Estimates for 2025–26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026–27, with a focus on strengthening welfare initiatives in the coming fiscal year.

Similarly, the Finance Minister met Kishor Barman, who oversees Higher Education, Panchayat and General Administration (Political), to examine fund allocations across key sectors under his departments.

A separate meeting was conducted with Tinku Roy, Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Social Affairs & Social Education, and Labour, to deliberate on departmental budgetary requirements and sector-wise allocation plans.

Discussions were also held with Bikash Debbarma, Minister in charge of Tribal Welfare, Handloom, Handicrafts & Sericulture, and Statistics, reviewing proposed income and expenditure statements, including the Revised Estimates for 2025–26 and Budget Estimates for 2026–27.

Additionally, a comprehensive review meeting took place with Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister for Transport, Tourism, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, focusing on sector-wise financial allocations and priority initiatives for the upcoming financial year.

“The series of meetings aimed at finalising departmental allocations and ensuring that developmental and welfare programmes are implemented in a structured and result-oriented manner in the financial year 2026–27,” the Finance Minister stated.