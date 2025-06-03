Tripura is all set to celebrate the century-old week-long Kharchi Puja and festival which will commence on July 3, and preparations are already in full swing.



The festival is centered around the worship of Chaturdasa Devata, the ancestral deity of the Tripuri people.

It is a popular religious shrine where thousands of devotees across the country assemble to celebrate Kharchi Festival with great pomp.



A crucial preparatory meeting was held this afternoon at the West Tripura District Magistrate’s Conference Hall, chaired by MLA Ratan Chakraborty, to ensure smooth organization of the week-long celebration at the Chaturdasa Devata Temple in Khayerpur under the Old Agartala block.



Speaking at the meeting, MLA Ratan Chakraborty emphasized, “Kharchi is not just a religious festival; it is a matter of cultural pride for Tripura. It reflects our rich heritage and draws pilgrims not only from within the state but also from beyond its borders.”

He appealed for joint cooperation from all government departments, social organizations, and the general public to make the event successful.

Additional District Magistrate Sajal Biswas outlined key action points for the festival’s logistics.

Discussions focused on improving infrastructure in and around the temple area, including adequate lighting, clean drinking water, health services, and a well-organized parking system. The aim is to maintain a safe, hygienic, and accessible environment, especially during the evenings and nights.

Like every year, government departments will set up exhibition stalls to spread awareness about various welfare schemes and development programs, ensuring that the general public gains valuable information.

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department will also host cultural programs daily, featuring celebrated artists from across the state.