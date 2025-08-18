Tripura gears up for electric train services with Teliamura sub-station commissioning

Tripura's railway infrastructure has been strengthened with the commissioning of power supply to the Teliamura traction sub-station in Khowai district, as the move will facilitate electric train services in the area, an official said on Monday..

The move comes just a day after the Udaipur railway traction sub-station in Gomati district was successfully commissioned. Both projects are part of the Northeastern Frontier Railway’s ongoing plan to replace diesel-powered trains in the state with cleaner, electric alternatives.

Teliamura railway station is now ready to handle electrified train operations. Biswajit Bose, managing director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), said the project will not only support smoother train services but also enhance power stability for the surrounding communities.

“This initiative will improve operational efficiency and provide a more reliable travel experience for commuters,” Bose added.

The electrification drive aligns with the central government’s mission to expand electric railway connectivity nationwide. Officials said the traction sub-stations in Tripura will help cut operational costs, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen the state’s transport infrastructure.

TSECL officials, including Deputy General Manager Kamal Krishna Das, Senior Manager Utpal Kar, and railway official PC Meena, attended the commissioning ceremony. (PTI)