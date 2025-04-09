In a significant step towards strengthening the state’s water supply infrastructure, construction work on three Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) is currently underway across different districts of the state.



As per a report from Tripura Legislative Assembly, the WTPs under construction include a plant with a capacity of 0.30 million gallons per day (MGD) at Masmara, under Pecharthal block in Unakoti district, 0.55 MGD capacity plant at Kalyanpur, under Kalyanpur block in Khowai district and 0.65 MGD capacity plant at Jamjuri, under Kakraban block in Gomati district.



The reporter said that significantly, the WTP at Masmara also falls within the jurisdiction of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), marking a focused push to improve basic amenities in tribal regions.



Officials said the new plants aim to ensure cleaner and more reliable drinking water supply in both rural and tribal belts, with particular emphasis on sustainable water management and public health improvement.



Once operational, these projects are expected to alleviate water scarcity and reduce dependence on untreated surface water sources in the affected regions.