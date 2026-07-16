Tripura gears up for India's first fully digital Census 2027; self-enumeration begins July 17

Tripura has completed all preparations for the implementation of Census 2027, India's first fully digital population census, with the self-enumeration phase set to begin on July 17, officials said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Director of Census Operations, Tripura, Ratan Biswas, said the state government, in collaboration with the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, is ready to roll out the digital census exercise and appealed to the media to create public awareness about the process.

The self-enumeration phase will continue until July 31, during which residents can submit their household details online through the official portal, se.census.gov.in, using OTP-based mobile authentication. The portal supports 16 regional languages to make the process more accessible.

Upon successful submission, each household will receive a unique Self-Enumeration (SE) ID, which enumerators will verify during field visits, reducing the time required for data collection.

The second phase, House Listing Operations (HLO), will be carried out from August 1 to August 30, when trained enumerators will visit households across Tripura's eight districts.

Officials said the first phase of the census will collect information on housing conditions, access to essential services such as drinking water, electricity, sanitation and internet connectivity, as well as household assets through a questionnaire containing 33 questions.

The entire census exercise will be conducted digitally using mobile applications and web-based platforms, eliminating the need for paper forms.

Officials also assured residents that all information collected during the exercise will remain strictly confidential under the Census Act, 1948. They said advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication have been incorporated into the system to ensure the highest standards of data security and privacy.