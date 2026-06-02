Tripura gears up for special Gram Sabhas on World Environment Day

Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, on June 2, chaired a virtual meeting with elected representatives and administrative officials from Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats to review preparations for Special Gram Sabhas scheduled on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.

The meeting, held from the State Secretariat, focused on finalising plans for the observance of World Environment Day 2026 across Gram Panchayats in the state.

During the review, Barman stressed the need to prioritise environmental protection measures, including water conservation, plastic waste management, cleanliness drives, tree plantation campaigns and public awareness programmes. He directed local bodies and officials to ensure effective implementation of the activities through coordinated action at the grassroots level.

The minister also emphasised the importance of public participation, stating that community involvement would be crucial in transforming the campaign into a broader movement for environmental sustainability.

Calling for greater collective responsibility, Barman urged residents to contribute towards building cleaner and greener villages while supporting efforts to conserve natural resources and promote sustainable practices.

The Special Gram Sabhas will serve as a platform to engage local communities on environmental issues and strengthen awareness initiatives linked to sustainable rural development across Tripura.