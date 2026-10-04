Tripura gears up for Village Committee Poll counting tomorrow; 45 centres set up, security beefed up

Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen on Sunday, October 4 said the counting of votes for the Village Committee elections will begin at 8 am on October 5, with elaborate security arrangements put in place across the state.

Speaking about the counting arrangements, Sen said a total of 45 counting centres have been designated across 44 blocks. While most blocks will have one counting hall, two separate halls will be used in one block due to the higher number of seats there.

The State Election Commission has made comprehensive security arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful counting. Sen said a three-tier security system, including frisking and strict access control, will be implemented at the counting centres.

Personnel from the Tripura Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and BSF will be deployed for security duties during the counting process.

Apart from security at the counting centres, additional forces will be deployed to monitor the post-poll situation and maintain law and order across the state.

“We are hopeful that with the cooperation of everyone, the counting process and the entire exercise will be completed smoothly,” Sen said.

The counting will determine the results of the recently concluded Village Committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).