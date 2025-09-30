Tripura generates 31 mandays per job card holder under MGNREGA till Sept 29

Tripura has generated an average of 31 mandays for each labour card holder under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) between April and September 29 this fiscal, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official release, the Centre has approved 3.50 crore mandays for Tripura in the current financial year, with the provision to increase the allocation if demand rises. Till September 29, the state has already generated 1.71 crore mandays, translating to an average of 31 mandays per job card holder.

The release further stated that the Centre has disbursed Rs 548.18 crore so far, of which Rs 505.83 crore has been paid directly to job card holders as wages.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, a total of 3.53 crore mandays had been allocated for Tripura, and the state managed to generate an average of 60 mandays per worker.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Manik Saha had recently criticised the BJP-led coalition government, alleging it had “failed to provide jobs to the poor before Durga Puja.”

The latest figures highlight both the progress and the challenges in meeting rural employment demands under MGNREGA in Tripura.