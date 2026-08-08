Tripura gets nod for six new Eklavya residential schools

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and thanked the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for its support in operationalising six new Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state.

The approval is expected to strengthen residential education facilities for tribal students, particularly in areas where access to quality schooling remains limited.

Debbarma said the Centre's support would help ensure the smooth functioning of the six institutions and expand the EMRS network across Tripura's tribal areas.

“The approval extended by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for ensuring the smooth functioning of these institutions marks a significant step in strengthening educational infrastructure and expanding access to quality education through the EMRS network in the State,” Debbarma said in a social media post.

He described the meeting with Oram as a privilege and expressed his appreciation for the ministry's continued support towards tribal education in Tripura.

Debbarma was accompanied by Tapash Ranjan Bhowmik, executive engineer of the Tripura Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), and Madan Gopal Modak, deputy executive officer of the Tripura Housing Board.