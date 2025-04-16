After days of sweltering heat, residents across Tripura got some respite as rain lashed parts of the state on April 16 afternoon amid yellow warning for next three days.

The sudden downpour brought welcome relief, following temperatures that had soared to nearly 35 degrees Celsius in recent days.

A report from Meteorological Centre, Agartala, said that due to the rain fall the Maximum temperature will decrease by 3-4 degrees Celsius in next 2-3 days and thereafter no large change.

The weather department has also issued yellow warning for the next three days.

It said that light to moderate rain, thundershower and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 40 - 50 KMPH is very likely to occur North, Unokoti, Dhalai, Khowai, West Districts and other parts of the state.