Tripura gets Rs 1,040 crore under Centre's new rural livelihood scheme

The Centre has allocated Rs 1,040 crore to Tripura under the newly launched Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM G) for the current financial year, Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy announced on July 2.

Roy participated virtually in the national launch of the scheme from Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala, while Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formally launched the programme from Andhra Pradesh.

Describing the initiative as a major boost for the rural economy, Roy said the new scheme expands the scope of rural employment by including development works that were either limited or absent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

He said activities such as land levelling, construction of earthen drains, water conservation and flood protection have been given greater emphasis under the new programme to address the comprehensive development needs of villages.

Rejecting opposition claims that the BJP-led Centre intended to discontinue MGNREGA, Roy said the new scheme would provide greater benefits to rural workers.

He noted that while Tripura received around Rs 1,100 crore under MGNREGA during the previous financial year, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,040 crore for just the remaining nine months of the current fiscal under VB-GRAM G.

Calling it a significant allocation for a small state, the minister also highlighted the increase in daily wages under the new programme. He said the wage rate in Tripura has been raised from Rs 240 to Rs 300, a move that would directly benefit poor rural workers across the state.

Roy added that the revision in wage rates was made possible under the new scheme and would strengthen livelihood opportunities in rural Tripura.