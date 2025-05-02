Tripura has received a Central government allocation of Rs 14.96 crore to complete the construction of the Light House Project.

As per an official the Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority (TUDA) is optimistic about finishing the project soon.

“The Light House Project is a special housing initiative by the Tripura government, launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The aim of the project is to provide permanent homes to the economically weaker and low-income families residing in Tripura”, said the official.

He said that despite various challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the state's geographical location and last year's flooding, the Tripura government is making every effort to complete the Light House Project as quickly as possible.

“Recognizing the project's significance and to accelerate its construction, Chief Minister Manik Saha has held multiple discussions with the concerned Union Minister. As a result of these efforts, a grant of Rs 14.96 crore has recently been received from the Central Government”, he added.