Tripura gets Rs 273.46 crore for Agartala medical college expansion

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 15, announced that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sanctioned Rs 273.46 crore for the expansion and infrastructure development of Agartala Government Medical College.

Thanking Narendra Modi and JP Nadda for the approval, the Chief Minister said the project would significantly strengthen medical education and healthcare services in the state.

According to Saha, the sanctioned funds will facilitate the addition of 100 MBBS seats and 83 postgraduate seats in 19 critical and specialty disciplines from the academic session 2026–27.

“With the addition of these seats, Tripura will have a total of 550 MBBS seats and 196 postgraduate seats, marking a record increase over the last four years,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is committed to improving healthcare facilities for citizens while also creating better opportunities in medical education for aspiring students in Tripura.

The expansion of the medical college is expected to enhance healthcare infrastructure and help meet the growing demand for trained medical professionals in the state.