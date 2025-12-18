Tripura gets Rs 451 crore boost as DoNER approves 21 new tourism projects

The Union Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has approved 21 tourism projects worth Rs 451 crore for Tripura, marking one of the biggest funding pushes for the state’s tourism sector in recent years.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said the projects would significantly strengthen tourism infrastructure and create new opportunities for sustainable growth. Of the total amount, Rs 267.5 crore will be sanctioned by DoNER, while the rest will come from the State government, the Ministry of Tourism, and Public-Private Partnership ventures. "These projects mark another major milestone in strengthening Tripura’s tourism infrastructure," he said.

The announcement came after the Matabari Tourist Circuit Project was presented before Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Sharing the update on social media, Saha described the approval as “another major milestone” for the state’s tourism development.

He thanked the Union government and the State Tourism Department for their support, adding that “under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura is witnessing transformative growth and holistic development.”

The project aims to enhance tourist experiences, improve connectivity, and create sustainable infrastructure, further bolstering Tripura’s standing on the national and international tourism map.