The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 76.47 crore to Tripura for enhancing rural connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

According to an official release, 25 roads covering a total length of 84.352 km have been approved for the state as part of the scheme’s connectivity component. 42 roads of 118.756 km length with an estimated investment of Rs 114.32 crore had already been sanctioned in the state.

The move, aimed at strengthening rural connectivity and accelerating economic growth, the ministry has sanctioned projects to Odisha as well.

The release notes that in Odisha, 26 roads measuring 63.271 km and 02 Long Span Bridges (LSBs), with an estimated investment of Rs. 69.65 crore, have been sanctioned to the State. Continuing this initiative, 66 roads of 211.14 km and 04 LSBs with an estimated investment of Rs. 219.40 crore had already been sanctioned in the State under PM-JANMAN.

The release notes that the initiative will provide all-weather road connectivity to PVTG habitations in the States. It will improve the socio-economic condition of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in these states. It will enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres and foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region.

As per the release the initiative will, "Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets and Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies thus aligning with the government's vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat)."

The release notes that the projects under PM-JANMAN will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Tribal Groups in the States and cementing the government's commitment to inclusive development.