Tripura gets three government degree colleges
Tripura CM Manik Saha announced three new government degree colleges to start from 2025-26. The move aims to enhance higher education access in Ambassa, Kakraban and Karbook.
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Tripura CM Manik Saha
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 17, announced three new general degree colleges from the 2025-26 academic session.
Currently, the northeastern state has 25 general degree colleges.
"As part of our commitment to ensure enhanced access to higher education, the state government has decided to establish three new government degree colleges at Ambassa in Dhalai district and at Kakraban and Karbook in Gomati district from the 2025-26 academic session", the CM said in a Facebook post.
Saha wrote, "This decision will greatly benefit students of these regions".
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