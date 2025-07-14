Tripura girl found dead in Yamuna: Family had moved to Delhi for daughters' education

The tragic death of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath, a student of Delhi University whose body was recovered from the Yamuna River nearly a week after she went missing, has left her family and native village of Sabroom in South Tripura devastated.

Sneha, a second-year student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College under the Delhi University, had gone missing on July 7. Following the intervention of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, a joint operation by Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was launched, leading to the recovery of her body from the Yamuna on Sunday.

Her father, Pritish Debnath, a former Army personnel from Bhuratali village in the Sabroom subdivision, had moved to Delhi in pursuit of better education opportunities for his daughters. While Sneha was in college, her elder sister Bipasa is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Mathematics.



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The loss has left the family shattered. “I can’t say anything now... I am not in a position to talk to anybody about what is going on in my mind,” Pritish Debnath told PTI in a brief, emotionally overwhelmed response.

“My uncle was planning to return to Tripura after his daughters completed their education,” said Ashim Debnath, a cousin of Sneha, speaking from Sabroom. “The whole family is in shock. Sneha had gone to Delhi for a bright future—her sudden death is a deep personal loss for all of us.”

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, in a message posted on X, expressed grief and extended support to the family. “Initial investigation reveals she died by suicide by jumping into the river. A full-fledged probe is underway to know the reason behind the incident,” he said.

Authorities from Tripura Bhavan in Delhi have been instructed to assist the family in every possible way.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy.