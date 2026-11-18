The Gomati District Bar Association has threatened to launch a larger protest, including a boycott of all courts, if the Tripura High Court fails to address its complaints against a district judge posted at the Udaipur District Court in Gomati.

The association has accused District Judge Ravi Dahiya of alleged misconduct, inappropriate behaviour and professional harassment of advocates, litigants and court staff. It has also demanded his transfer from Udaipur, claiming that repeated representations to the High Court have failed to bring any improvement.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Bar Association Secretary Sumanta Chakraborty said members had been boycotting the judge's court since September 30, 2026, over what the association described as continued misbehaviour.

Chakraborty alleged that the judge's conduct towards lawyers had been inappropriate since he joined the court in October 2025 and had deteriorated over time. The secretary also claimed that the judge had once made an insulting remark against the then woman secretary of the Bar Association over an issue concerning a High Court vacation notice.

The association raised concerns over the recording of witness depositions, alleging that the judge's inability to understand or speak Bengali had created difficulties during court proceedings. Chakraborty claimed that, instead of arranging an interpreter, the judge left the recording process to the peshkar, who dictated statements to the stenographer.

According to the association, this practice sometimes resulted in changes to the language of witness statements. It further alleged that advocates who objected to the process faced inappropriate behaviour.

The Bar Association also claimed that court proceedings were sometimes extended until 9 pm or even midnight, inconveniencing litigants travelling from distant areas. It said undertrial prisoners returning to jail after late proceedings also faced difficulties receiving meals on time.

Recounting its efforts to seek intervention, Chakraborty said a six-member delegation had met the portfolio judge on December 16, 2025. The association subsequently submitted written complaints to the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on June 6 and July 16, 2026, with copies to the portfolio judge.

The association alleged that the judge had also referred to complaints against him in open court and indicated that he would not leave his posting before completing three years. It further accused him of questioning the competence of local advocates in front of litigants and advising some clients to engage lawyers from Agartala instead of Udaipur.

The association also alleged that women advocates had been subjected to derogatory remarks while appearing before the court.

On October 9, a six-member delegation met the Registrar General of the Tripura High Court and submitted another representation addressed to the Chief Justice, seeking intervention.

Chakraborty said that, as no satisfactory response had been received by November 18, the association convened a meeting on November 16, where members unanimously decided to submit another representation.

The association has now set Sunday as the deadline for a response from the High Court. If no satisfactory action is taken, it may intensify its agitation from Monday, including a boycott of all courts.

"We are doing all this for the litigating public. They have also suffered because of the situation. That is why we have repeatedly approached the High Court. We still have faith that the High Court will deliver justice, keeping the interests of litigants in mind," Chakraborty said.

Reiterating its primary demand, the association said it wanted the judge transferred from Udaipur and would decide its next course of action after Sunday, keeping the difficulties faced by litigants in mind.

