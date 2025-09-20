Tripura: Gomati Police issue traffic diversion advisory for PM Modi's Udaipur visit

In a move to ensure smooth traffic flow during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the inauguration of the beautification of Mata Tripura Sundari Temple's premises on September 22, located in Udaipur of Gomati District, the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Gomati District, has issued a comprehensive advisory outlining alternative routes for all vehicles.

The communication, addressed to the District Magistrate & Collector, details a series of specific diversions.

As per the order, all vehicles traveling from South Tripura District to Agartala are instructed to use the route via Garjee, Tulamura, Kakraban, Melagarh, and Bishramganj. Conversely, traffic from Agartala to South Tripura District must take the road via Bishramganj, Melaghar, Kakraban, Tulamura, and Garjee.

For journeys between Amarpur and Agartala, vehicles from Amarpur will be directed via Dropgate Market, the bank of Dhanisagar, Jail Road, New Town Road, and the Chanban Bridge. Traffic from Agartala to Amarpur must use the route via the Chanban Subash Bridge, Central Road, Poultry Road, and Dropgate Market.

Additionally, vehicles traveling from Melaghar or Kakraban to Udaipur and vice versa are to ply via Kishoreganj, Shilghati, and Tepania.