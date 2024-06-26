Tripura government has approved a substantial aid package of Rs 23.21 crore to support approximately 81,000 farmers impacted by Cyclone Medhili in late 2023. Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the decision during a press conference at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala.

Minister Nath emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, stating, "Agriculture is the only possible way to become self-reliant." He outlined the various support mechanisms available to farmers affected by natural disasters, including the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The cyclone, which struck from November 16 to 18, 2023, damaged 23,171 hectares of paddy cultivation, affecting 58,210 farmers. The government has allocated Rs 14.18 crore for these farmers, based on a compensation rate of Rs 8,500 per hectare.

South Tripura district was the hardest hit, with 14,801 affected farmers, followed by Gomati (9,616 farmers) and West Tripura (6,736 farmers).

Further, the horticulture sector saw significant damage to crops such as tomatoes, cauliflower, cabbage, and flowers. The government has earmarked Rs 7.38 crore to aid 20,078 affected horticulture farmers.

The PMFBY scheme will provide separate compensation of Rs 1.03 crore to 3,013 insured farmers who suffered losses due to the cyclone.

Minister Nath announced that the funds would be distributed to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at an event scheduled for July 4.