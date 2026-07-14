Tripura government announces major infrastructure boost for Gomati district hospital

Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte on Tuesday, July 14, announced that the Gomati District Hospital will soon be equipped with a dedicated cardiac care unit, a new MRI facility and a 100-bed hospital as part of the state government's efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Gitte, accompanied by Director of Health Services Dr Debashree Debbarma, visited the Gomati District Hospital to review its existing facilities and inspect the progress of ongoing development works.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Gitte said the hospital caters not only to Gomati district but also serves patients from neighbouring South Tripura, with nearly 800 patients visiting the facility on an average day.

He said the government's objective is to ensure comprehensive healthcare services are available at the district hospital so that patients do not have to travel to Agartala for treatment.

As part of the ongoing upgrades, the trauma centre has already been shifted to a dedicated building. While the hospital currently has a CT scan machine, the Health Secretary said there is a growing need for an MRI facility to improve diagnostic capabilities and patient care.

He further informed that the state government is planning to establish a cardiac care unit at the hospital to provide specialised treatment for heart patients closer to their homes. In addition, a new 100-bed hospital building will be constructed to enhance the institution's capacity and meet the increasing demand for healthcare services.

The proposed expansion is expected to significantly improve access to advanced medical care for residents of Gomati and South Tripura districts while reducing the burden on healthcare facilities in the state capital.