The Tripura government has announced plans to extend the 'Chief Minister's Rubber Mission' for another five years, according to an official.

Tripura is the second-largest rubber producer in India.



The official informed that the initiative which was launched in 2021-22, will be completed by 2025 with 56,400 families under the scheme, further adding that the plantation drive was carried out across 46,086 hectares of land during the first four years.

The Automated Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA) supplied saplings to the selected beneficiaries free of cost, and the Tripura Welfare Department extended additional assistance such as encompassing fencing and providing fertiliser, the official said.

Speaking to PTI, the Director of Tribal Welfare, Subhasish Das said, "The mission has become very popular among the tribals living in hilly regions,” further adding that the Rubber Board ensured quality supply of plants, pre-plantation and post-plantation training in different districts.

"We are planning to bring another 60,000 hectares of land under rubber plantation for 60,000 families once the first phase of the mission is completed. It has been seen that even militants who have surrendered are keen on rubber plantation because it is a promising livelihood option,” Das added.

Meanwhile, steps have also been taken to expedite the construction of integrated rubber processing centres of varying size for supporting the production of high-grade rubber latex, along with skill development programmes to ensure quality in latex collection.