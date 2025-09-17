Tripura government cancels licence of bar-cum-restaurant over violations and public outcry

The Tripura government has cancelled the licence of a bar-cum-restaurant in Agartala following widespread controversy, opposition criticism, and findings of multiple violations of the Tripura Excise Act.

The controversy began on the opening day of the establishment when visitors complained about entry restrictions and the bar allegedly running beyond permitted hours. Matters escalated as opposition parties accused the government of encouraging a “night club culture” in the state, pointing out the bar’s proximity to Rabindra Centenary Hall, a venue seen as a hub of cultural activity.

In response to mounting public outrage, Chief Minister Manik Saha ordered a probe into the matter. The investigation, conducted under the supervision of West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar (IAS), revealed several breaches of licensing conditions.

Accordingly, Licence No. 97, dated 11 April 2025, issued to bar owner Goutam Debnath, was cancelled with immediate effect.

The inquiry found that on September 6, 2025, the bar:

Served liquor beyond permitted hours (bars are allowed to operate only between 11 am and 11 pm).

Hosted a DJ-cum-dance event without prior permission.

Used unauthorised enclosures for serving alcohol, violating Clause 5 of the licence.

Failed to submit a mandatory employee list under Clause 16.

Despite receiving show-cause notices on September 10 and 12, Debnath failed to respond, which the authorities treated as an admission of guilt.

District Magistrate Kumar described the violations as a “serious breach of law and deliberate disregard for regulations.” Invoking Clause 18 of the licence, which permits forfeiture in cases of infringement, the licence was revoked.

All operations of the bar have been ordered to stop immediately. Debnath has been directed to surrender the original licence, liquor stock, business records, and CCTV footage to the Superintendent of Excise. Failure to comply may result in prosecution under the Tripura Excise Act, 1987.

Sources further indicated that the bar was set up in a building previously owned by a chit fund company, which collapsed after a SEBI crackdown on unregulated firms that defrauded investors of around ₹14,000 crore. The Tripura High Court had handed the property over to the state government strictly for official use. Authorities are now examining whether using the premises for a commercial bar amounts to contempt of court.