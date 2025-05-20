The Tripura government has sanctioned funds for a year-long study to be conducted by the Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation on the Bostami turtles of Kalyan Sagar Lake, located in front of the revered Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati District.





The Tripura Sundari Temple, situated in southern Udaipur—the erstwhile capital of princely Tripura—is one of the 51 Hindu Shaktipeethas in India.





Located about 55 km from Agartala, the current capital, the temple is regarded as one of the holiest Hindu shrines in the country. It is built atop a hillock resembling the back of a turtle, adding to its spiritual and ecological significance.





The Bostami turtle, once native to the region, has been classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as “Extinct in the Wild.”





However, a population of these turtles has survived in the Kalyan Sagar Lake, drawing attention from conservationists and environmentalists.





Speaking with India Today NE, Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma said that the study and protection of the Bostami turtles is a priority for both the Forest Department and the Gomati District Administration.





“A comprehensive study will be undertaken to determine the current population of Bostami turtles in Kalyan Sagar. Hatching generally occurs with the onset of monsoon rains. These hatchlings are monitored and later released into the lake. However, accurate population data is lacking due to the absence of recent scientific studies. This new initiative will span one year,” he said.





He also informed that a preliminary visit was made today in preparation for the upcoming fieldwork by the Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation.

“The State Government has already allocated funds for the one-year study,” he added.