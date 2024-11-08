Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to preserving the rich culture and traditions of its indigenous communities, stressing the need to promote and showcase them at the national level.

Addressing the Tripuri Cultural & Food Festival at the ST Corporation Market, Lake Chowmuhani in Agartala, CM Saha said, "The Tripura government is working for the welfare and development of the Janjati people. I am delighted to witness such a program here. The main objective of such initiatives is to preserve the food habits of the indigenous people along with culture and traditions. We all know that indigenous people have a variety of dances. I frequently visit different parts of Tripura and am able to witness the rich culture and heritage of the indigenous people, which we must showcase before the country. Our government is working to preserve it and is providing training to the artists.”

He further stated that after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi established a separate department for Janjati issues and remains focused on the North East.

“Our government is following the same approach. We have renamed the Tribal Welfare Department to the Janjati Kalyan Department. Many governments have ruled the state but never gave due respect to the Maharajas of Tripura. However, after our government was formed, we have ensured that respect. We have submitted a proposal to the Centre for renaming the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to the Tipra Territorial Council, and for increasing the seat capacity in the District Council from 28 to 50. We have also declared 12 Blocks as Aspirational Blocks. PM Modi has always said that the development of a state or country is not possible without the development of Janjati communities,” said the chief minister.

He also mentioned that the present state government is very sensitive to the needs of the Janjati people.

“We firmly believe in action. We are working to modernize the Janjati hostels, install sanitary pad vending machines, CCTV cameras, and provide internet connectivity,” he added.

BJP State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, former minister and MLA Rampada Jamatia, Janjati Kalyan Minister Bikas Debbarma, and President of Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust Bipin Debbarma were also present.