Tripura government constructs 650-meter embankment, cleans Katakhal Canal to safeguard Agartala from floods

In a proactive step to protect Agartala from seasonal flooding, the Tripura government has begun cleaning the Katakhal Canal and started constructing a 650-meter embankment along the Howrah River.

Officials, including Secretary Kiran Gitte, Commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, Saju Wahid, and Dr Gugulavath Sharath Nayak, CEO of Agartala Smart City Ltd, conducted an on-site inspection of the canal and embankment project.

Secretary Gitte highlighted that the city relies on two primary outlets for floodwater: the Howrah River and the Katakhal Canal. “We have thoroughly inspected the entire stretch and commenced cleaning the Katakhal Canal. Wherever there are obstructions, the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Agartala Smart City Limited, and the Water Resources Department are working together to ensure smooth water flow. Simultaneously, construction of the embankment along the Howrah River has begun. The State Government has sanctioned funds for both the embankment and necessary land acquisition,” he said.

He added that last year, Chief Minister Manik Saha had assured the Assembly of establishing a 650-meter embankment along the Howrah River, a promise the government is now implementing.

“We are confident that this year, water will not overflow from the Howrah River or the Katakhal Canal, and the city will remain protected during heavy rains. All pumps are fully operational and capable of draining water from the city within an hour,” Gitte added.

The initiative reflects the state’s commitment to flood mitigation and urban resilience, ensuring Agartala remains safe during periods of heavy rainfall.