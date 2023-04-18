The scorching heatwave in Tripura has prompted the state government to take proactive measures to protect its citizens. The government has directed all eight District Magistrates and Collectors in the state to implement precautionary measures to address the challenges posed by the heatwave, sun stroke, and sunburn, which have been identified as State Specific Disasters.

According to a recent report from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the prevailing hot weather conditions are expected to persist for several more days. There have been media reports of the adverse impacts of the heatwave on daily life, office and business operations, as well as warnings from the medical fraternity about the potential risks of sun exposure, including the possibility of sun strokes.

In response to the situation, the Tripura state government has announced the closure of schools from April 17 to 23, 2023, to ensure the safety of students and staff. The government has also issued a directive to all District Magistrates and Collectors to undertake extensive awareness campaigns through various media channels to educate the public about the risks associated with the heatwave and provide guidance on preventive measures.

The IMD's daily weather bulletins, which include safety tips for key stakeholders and the general public, are being closely monitored and disseminated by the district officials to keep the public informed. Additionally, the government has emphasized the need for adequate provision of drinking water, provision of shades in public areas, and medical support to manage the heat-related health risks.

Emergency Operation Centres and Quick Response Teams have been activated to respond promptly to any heat-related emergencies. Uninterrupted power supply to all areas is being ensured to mitigate any disruptions caused by the heatwave. The government has also instructed the district officials to collaborate with other key agencies as needed to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Tripura.

The District Magistrates and Collectors are required to submit an action taken report to the Department for record-keeping purposes, detailing the measures undertaken to manage the heatwave and mitigate its impacts on the local population.