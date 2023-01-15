Tripura government on january 15 has given a 5.5 acre plot of land to the Employment State Insurance (ESI) authority to set up a 100-bed hospital for sixty thousand beneficiaries of ESI contributor members.

The land has been given free of cost and the foundation stone for the hospital was laid virtually by Union Minister for labour and environment Bhupendra Yadav and Minister of State Rameshwar Teli.

State Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik and the MLA of the area and Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty were also present during the inauguration.

Bhupendra Yadav said that the construction of the hospital will be completed within a period of three years and after Guwahati the second ESI hospital will be set up in Agartala in the entire northeastern region.

Earlier the previous left front government had handed over a prime plot of land to ESI authority for setting up a hospital in Shyamali Bazar area of Agartala about seven years ago but the hospital is yet to be set up.

There is also a practically non-existent dispensary which does very little for subscribers of the ESI scheme.