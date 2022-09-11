Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced that the state government has decided to open another medical college in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Dr. Saha made the remarks during the inauguration of the 10-bed Mirza Primary Health Center in Udaipur.

Saha also noted that the state now has two medical colleges. Furthermore, the state administration has chosen to establish a new medical college in the ADC region. Potential land in Ambassa has been identified for this purpose. The number of PG seats in medical has increased.

“The number of seats for this course has been increased from 63 to 79. This will reduce the shortage of specialist doctors in the state. The number of seats in AGMC has been increased from 100 to 125. Introduction of PG Diploma Courses in various subjects at IGM Hospital has been done”, he said.

The CM also voiced worry over the increasing trend of drug-addicted youths in the state, stating that one of the state government's priorities is to build a drug-free Tripura.

“Parents have to take a more active role to free the youth from the clutches of drugs. The administration is also continuing its fight against addiction. For this, therapy centers have been opened at Vhangmun, Kumarghat, Kailashahar, and Damcherra health centers”, he said.

He further said that advanced treatment for cancer is now available in the state.

He also stated that advanced cancer therapy is now available in the state. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital has experienced and skilled doctors engaged in the care of cancer patients. Not only the cancer hospital but also other hospitals in the state are now providing good quality medical services”.