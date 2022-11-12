TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma alleged that the state-ruled BJP government failed to provide basic needs to the BRU re-settlers in the state.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma said, "The time has come the people should stop playing politics with the displaced people and bring in proper solution for a settlement of the BRU people."

Highlighting the plight of the BRU re-settlers, the Motha chief said that the state government have made the condition of the re-settlers unliveable.

Further Pradyot claimed that the "Right to food" is a fundamental right of every citizen of India and if the government is barring ration then such an act can be termed to be illegal.

Reacting to the state government's decision of barring ration to the BRU re-settlers if they fail to give consent to the government's selected location, the Motha chief said, "The government themselves have admitted that there is no drinking water and also admitted that the roads are under repair and will be completed by the end of November or December".

"The government themselves have admitted the schools haven't been opened up and also no electricity in the areas where BRU people are residing but only solar lamps", he added.

Earlier on November 12, various NGOs and religious organizations from Bru displaced people living in Tripura, have written to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and the Chief Secretary of the state requesting to issue the 10 months pending cash-dole from January to October of 2022.

In the letter, the Bru representative wrote, "We, the undersigned, representative of various NGOs and religious organizations from Bru displaced persons would like to submit this memorandum to get your kind immediate attention and release funds to the competent authorities to disburse the payment to the displaced Brus"

They said the cash dole has been pending from January to October 2022.

"Such a long gap of non-distribution of cash-dole has badly affected the inmates, especially those who are not yet given plots and received the resettlement package. Due to the non-issuance of cash dole the inmates have to die without a tablet of medicine. Pregnant women and lactating mothers could not get sufficient diet, and parents could not send their children to Schools since they could not provide them with a square meal, Many students who are studying in local private Schools will not be allowed to sit for the forthcoming mid-term examinations as they are unable to pay their due", the letter reads.