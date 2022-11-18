Ahead of Assembly Election in Tripura, the BJP-led state government has decided to fill up 329 vacant posts under different departments and has also decided to provide Rs 5,000 as a scholarship to blind students studying in different government degree colleges.

Speaking to reporters Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that under Agartala Municipal Corporation 17 vacant posts of Ward Secretaries will be filled up to look after the developmental works of various wards under AMC.

The minister said the state cabinet has also decided to provide Rs 3, 895 as dress allowances to 576 Home Guards which were not provided earlier during the then-left-front government.

“For providing Rs 3, 895 as dress allowances to Home Guards, the state government have to spend Rs 22, 43, 520 lakh”, he said.

Chowdhury further said that the government has also decided to provide Rs 5000 as scholarship money to blind students studying in different government colleges.

The scholarship will be given under Chief Minister Special Scholarship to Divaynganjans.

“Earlier the then government has also introduced this scheme only in Mohanpur Degree colleges. Don’t know what was the intention but we have decided to provide the scholarship to all blind students studying in various colleges”, he said.

He also informed that 34 vacant posts through direct recruitment will be fulfilled in Tripura Legislative Assembly under the law department.

“We have also decided to fill up 15 vacant posts in food inspector. In jail 263 posts of warder will be fulfilled”, he said.

The state cabinet has also created 10 new vacant posts under the IT department and also hiked the internship allowances of veterinary students from Rs 8000 to Rs 9600.

The minister meanwhile informed that a new Dental College will be set up in Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Agartala.

“Recently the officials of the Dental Council of India visited Agartala and inspected the IGM building. They have expressed their satisfaction and said by December they will come again. Hopeful from next year dental college will be started”, he added.