In a bid to make Tripura free from criminal activities, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has formed a Special Task Force (STF). The move comes after the Chief Minister gave a stern warning to unruly people engaged in deteriorating the law and order situation of the state. He also reiterated that the state government will not compromise with criminals at any cost.

The Special Task Force (STF) will have pan-Tripura jurisdiction and will be headed by the Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences) in the Tripura Police Crime Branch. Its objective is to take focused action against organized criminal groups, criminal syndicates, extortion gangs, and other crimes.

"A Special Task Force (STF) having pan-Tripura jurisdiction has been formed in the Tripura Police Crime Branch headed by the Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences), with an objective to take focused action against organized criminal groups, criminal syndicates, extortion gangs, and such other crime," said Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Saha.

This move by the state government comes after the Chief Minister appealed for joint efforts to make the state 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' (drug-free Tripura) and achieved massive success. He directed the police administration to take strict action against drug smugglers and launch a special drive in the state. The police department carried out a week-long 'Anti Narcotics Special Drive' in which they seized drugs worth Rs. 2.5 crores and arrested 245 persons.