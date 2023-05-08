In a bid to increase transparency and accountability, the Tripura government has decided to go paperless for all official works. The announcement was made by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha at the launch of the ‘Smart Training Center’ and the inauguration of the ‘Training on Digital Tripura Initiative’ at IT Bhavan in Agartala.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude towards the IT Department for inviting him and said, “Our government is going to be smart enough. We have a smart city and now a smart training center has been inaugurated by us.” He further added that under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tripura government has decided to go paperless.

Dr. Saha stated that the main motto behind this initiative is to enhance transparency by tracking files and their status in real-time. This move will increase accountability, quality and speed of decision-making, and make it easier to monitor the process. The CM also emphasized that data security is a crucial aspect of this initiative.

The government plans to implement the e-Office and digitization programs by the end of the year, with all government departments coming under this training program. The Chief Minister said that the program should be implemented in districts and sub-divisions, and the inauguration would be successful.

The event was attended by Minister of Finance, Planning & Coordination, and IT Pranajit Singha Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Principal Secretary IT Puneet Agarwal, and Director of IT Department Dr. Naresh Babu.