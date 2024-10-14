Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said his government has arranged land for a private healthcare entity to set up a super speciality hospital in the state.

The Shija Hospitals and Research Institute (SHRI), an Imphal-based healthcare entity, has expressed their interest in establishing a super speciality hospital in Tripura.

While addressing a government programme, Saha said, "In response to the eagerness, the state government has arranged land for SHRI to set up a super speciality hospital (at Khayerpur in West Tripura). They have assured us to invest Rs 700 crore for developing healthcare facilities in the state."



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Earlier in the month of September, Manik Saha announced that Shija Hospitals and Research Institute (SHRI) from Manipur has shown interest in opening a branch in the state.

He said this after launching the state-level launch of STAR-NCD at Karl Landsteiner Auditorium, AGMC, and GB Pant Hospital in Agartala.

"Health services are one of the priority areas of the state government. The present government is committed to providing better and more modern health services to the people of the state. To achieve this, the state health department is undertaking various projects to expand and develop health services," he said.

The STAR-NCD project is a key initiative in ICMR's National Health Research, aiming to enhance the diagnostic treatment of non-communicable diseases by improving ambulatory care services in the health sector.