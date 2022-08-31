While addressing a gathering during the orientation programme on PRI-CBP (Panchayat Raj Institution-Capacity Based Organisation), Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said, "Self Help Groups (SHG) is a movement in Tripura which is transforming the rural economy through women empowerment and engaging with various SHG activities besides linking them with a bank for capital with low-interest loans."

Varma was addressing the gathering during the orientation program on PRI-CBO, Convergence and Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) and a credit Camp for Women SHGs (Self Help Groups) organized by Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission under RD department on Wednesday in presence of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

Dev Varma said, “Our government has transformed SHG into a movement for self-reliance. Without financial empowerment, no movement is of any use so with the capacity building we have also provided them with finance through bank loans. The number of SHGs from 4000 in the last four and a half years time has reached 38000 and we are going to add 11000 more members by the end of this financial year. So it is a huge movement for sustainable growth of the village economy in that sense it is playing the pivotal role in the development of the rural economy.”

He claimed that there is no shortage of funds for SHGs and on the day in one sitting some Rs 22 crores was distributed among various SHGs.

“This movement has to be carried on as it is the most important movement for the development of the rural economy,” said Dev Varma adding, “We have launched an e-marketing platform especially for the SHG products because so of our products are of an international quality like handmade soaps, goat milk and many others which have demand in abroad markets.”

Today he viewed that it is aimed at empowering the people of the rural areas, especially the women by engaging them in various economic and entrepreneurship activities through SHGs besides coordinating them with banks for loans.

On the day job offer letters were distributed among those who had successfully completed their skill development training in various trades along with distributing loan amounts of Rs 22 crores among various SHGs.

Meantime, the Chief Minister claimed that his government is dedicated to the socioeconomic development of the women of Tripura and so only recently has given 33% reservations for them in government recruitment.

He viewed that as 70% of the population of the state lives in rural areas so without the development of our villages Tripura cannot grow and in the development of rural areas NRLM is playing the most important role through empowerment by the formation of SHGs majority of them run by women members.

Saha said, “Tripura has been witnessing a revolution in the SHG movement in the recent past and at present there are 38000 SHG involving some 3.41 lakh families of the state and mostly run by our mothers and sisters.

He added, “The government has an ambitious plan to involve another one lakh families within this fiscal. To further strengthen the SHGs some 1668 village organizations and 41 cluster level federations and for selling their products digitally an e-market platform has been designed in order to tap the global market.”

According to data provided by the CM to date some Rs 302 crores have been provided to the SHGs as community investment funds besides Rs 473 crores as bank loans at a low annual interest rate of 7% per.

Others present in the program were Antara Sarkar Dey, Sabadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad, M H Darlong, principal secretary of RD department, Sandeep R Rathore special secretary of RD department, Dr. Vishal Kumar, CEO TRLM and Debapriya Bardhan, DM West Tripura district.