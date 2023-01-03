Ahead of the assembly election, the Tripura government has taken a series of decisions including an increase in remuneration for Home Guards, Anganwadi Workers, and ASHA workers among others.

Speaking in a press conference on January 3, 2023, information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the government has decided to set up one Arya Bhatt international university under the higher education department in the South district.

“We have decided to provide them land for setting up Arya Bhatt international university. In the North district, one Dhamadhipa university will be set up. Lease for land has been provided like other universities”, he said.

The minister further said that the government has also decided to increase the salary and pension of home guards.

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“We have decided to increase pensions of Home Guards which were earlier Rs 700 now it will be Rs 2500. We have also decided to provide them dress allowance in the last cabinet. Rs 1000 increased in salary and from now they will receive Rs 19000 as salary”, he said.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to create 34 posts for Tripura Judicial academy under the law department. These posts are private secretary, office superintendent, Personal assistant, Accounts, head clerk, UDC, library assistant, LDC, programmer, driver, cook, photocopier operator, and peon. They will fill up 16 vacant posts of election inspectors by direct recruitment by the Tripura Public Service Union.

The government has also decided of enhancing of honorarium of cook cum helpers under the school education department from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month.

“25 higher secondary schools under the Vidyajyoti scheme will be newly added for the 2023-24 academic year. We have decided to create 32 new teaching and non-teaching post under MBB university”, the minister said.

The government has also increased the honorarium of ASHA workers and pump operators of the state government along with Anganwadi helpers and workers.