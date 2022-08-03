The finance department of Tripura government organised a workshop on Government e-Market or GeM at Agartala Town Hall on Wednesday (August 3) to popularise the digital platform for procurement in the government sector besides creating awareness about the new functionaries.

The one-day workshop was inaugurated by the deputy chief minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma in presence of the state’s finance secretary Brijesh Pandey, deputy secretary Akimjan Sarkar and other senior officials of the finance department.

The workshop focuses at creating awareness among officers dealing with purchase procedure in government, semi government, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, etc besides encouraging them to use the digital platform and for bringing transparency in system besides reducing corruption ending middleman.

Many users facing a number of issues in using GeM were given certain tips by experts for effective use of the platform so that they are able to gain overall understanding of GeM with adequate hands on training for procuring goods and services on GeM.

Addressing the gathering, Dev Varma, who is also the finance minister of Tripura, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been repeatedly asking the states to procure through GeM and to bring transparency in the system using the digital platform.

He added that the Tripura government is encouraging government officials to go for all procurements and purchases through GeM as it later also helps in auditing.

The DCM informed that in coming days in Tripura all government procurement is likely to happen through this digital platform.

Dev Varma also requested the finance department to look into it so that all local entrepreneurs, traders, SHGs (Self Help Groups) and producers of various items like handicraft, handloom weavers etc may get trained in such workshop so that they also get themselves registered in GeM and through this digital platform can go for massive marketing of their products besides selling them across the globe.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to popularise GeM in the state as it is the future market and hence should take advantage of it in order to explore the national and global market.

The Deputy CM asked officials in the ground working with GeM to come with ideas and for necessary rectification so that the digital platform can be further improved for betterment and prosperity.

GeM is completely online and end-to-end integrated e-procurement portal for products and services aiming to promote ease of doing business.

At present some 540 local entrepreneurs are registered with GeM and the government has a target to double the number by the end of the year.