The Tripura government on January 16 inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for renewable energy in the state with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in New Delhi. Chief Minister Manik Saha, deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma besides other top officials of the Tripura government and the NTPC were present on the occasion.

The Tripura Chief Minister took to Twitter to inform the news. In a tweet , the Chief Minister said " Today in New Delhi, a MoU was signed between Tripura government and NTPC Limited for renewable energy in Tripura."

He further added "This MoU embarks the journey towards developement of Renewable Energy Projects in Tripura and shall help us in meeting our Clean Energy Commitments to the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji."



As per report the MoU is for Development of Floating and Ground Mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the State and the MoU embarks upon the journey towards development of large sized Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Tripura and shall help Govt of Tripura in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments and obligations.

During the MoU Power Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha were present at New Delhi.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) signed the MoU with Government of Tripura on January 16 in New Delhi for Development of Floating and Ground Mounted based Renewable Energy Projects in the state.

The MoU was signed by Rajiv Gupta, Chief General Manager, NTPC REL and Mahananda Debbarma, Director General and CEO, Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency.

This MoU embarks upon the journey towards development of large sized Renewable Energy Projects in the State of Tripura and shall help Govt of Tripura in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments and obligations.

After singing of the MoU, floating and ground-mounted solar projects in the Reservoir and adjoining vacant submergence land will be set up, setting up of ground-mounted solar projects in any other vacant land allotted by the Government of Tripura in the state with/ without storage facility and exploring opportunities of Renewable Energy Project Developments as may be mutually agreed between the two parties for de-carbonization and energy transition of the State.

Apart from the ministers, Brijesh Pandey, IAS, Secretary (Power) and other senior officials from Government of Tripura. On behalf of NTPC Ltd, CK Mondal, Director-Commercial, J Srinivasan, Director-Finance and Mohit Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, NTPC REL were also present to grace the occasion.