The Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) has issued a clarification over media reports regarding the number of HIV positive students in the state. According to the reports, Tripura has 828 students registered as HIV positive, with 47 deaths recorded. However, these figures range from April 2007 to May 2024.

Provided context and detailed information regarding these figures, the TSACS said the National AIDS Control Programme has been implemented in Tripura since April 1999. The body said it was taking all necessary steps to control HIV/AIDS as per the guidelines and action plans designed by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

The figures of 828 HIV positive students and 47 deaths span from April 2007 to May 2024. The cumulative data represents the total number of students registered in the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centres of Tripura over these years.

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TSACS emphasised that all 828 students have been receiving free Antiretroviral Treatment as per NACO guidelines. Despite this, 47 of the registered students have died since 2007.

Furthermore, TSACS provided additional data on HIV infections in Tripura. In the year 2022-23, as many as 1,847 new HIV infections were detected, with a positive rate of 0.89 per cent and 67 death cases.

In 2023-24, 1,790 new HIV infections were identified, with a slightly higher positive rate of 0.92 per cent and 44 death cases.

TSACS's clarification aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the HIV situation in Tripura and highlight the ongoing efforts to manage and treat those affected by the virus.