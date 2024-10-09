Ahead of the Durga Puja festival, the Tripura Government, on October 9 issued strict guidelines pertaining to the use of loudspeakers and sound systems, amid concerns over noise pollution during the festive season.

In a statement to ANI, Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan warned that violating the government's sound regulations would result in strict action by the respective police stations.

The move comes as the government aims to ensure that celebrations remain within permissible sound limits to minimise noise pollution. Authorities have urged people to adhere to the guidelines, emphasising that the new measures aim to create a more peaceful environment during the celebrations.

Several meetings with members of the Durga puja committee and police officers across the state were held.

DGP Ranjan said, "Sound pollution is a significant issue during any festival season, and it occurs at other times as well, such as through loudspeakers and horns. This problem is evident throughout the country. There are specific directives from the High Court, and similar directives exist in Tripura to prevent public inconvenience caused by noise."

He further added, "Firecrackers must be kept within a specified decibel level, and we have machines to measure this, which we have distributed to every sub-division. We have established clear guidelines regarding the permissible decibel levels during specific hours, such as from 6 am to 10 pm, with a preference for no noise during the night time."

"To address this issue across the state, we will hold a meeting at the commandant and SP level. Intensive patrolling will be conducted throughout the state, in both rural and urban areas, to check compliance with the noise regulations at various puja mandaps, also immediate action will be taken if violations are found. We are also raising awareness among the general public about these issues. I urge media personnel to inform us if they observe excessive sound levels in any area, so we can take immediate action," he added.

The DGP also added that the police aims to ensure that "all noise remains within permissible limits, that sound is played within specified timeframes, and that the noise generated by firecrackers also stays within regulated levels."